By Jody Godoy

(Reuters) – Investors in Meta have asked a U.S. appeals court to reopen a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the Facebook parent of concealing a privacy breach that allowed a political consulting firm to collect personal information from users.

The request came on Wednesday before the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where data on up to 87 million users was accessed.

Investors claimed that Facebook misled them in 2016 by describing data breaches as a mere risk when it knew Cambridge had accessed user data.

Investors said they suffered losses in July 2018 when Facebook shares tumbled after the company said user growth had slowed once the magnitude of the breach became public.

District Judge Edward Davila ruled in 2020 that Facebook’s statements were not false because Cambridge’s use of data was in the news in 2015.

At Wednesday’s hearing, investor attorney Tom Goldstein told a panel of judges that Davila’s ruling must be reversed because Facebook played down the news and failed to take drastic action.

Meta’s attorney, Joshua Lipshutz, responded that the company had adequately disclosed that cyberattacks had and will occur in the future.

But judges Margaret McKeown and Jay Bybee appeared skeptical, calling these disclosures a pattern and suggesting they may not be meaningful to investors.

Facebook paid more than $5 billion in fines to US authorities over Cambridge Analytica.