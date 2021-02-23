Facebook said on Tuesday it plans to restore Australian news pages in the next few days after reaching an agreement with the government to amend a law that would have forced the social media giant to pay media companies for news content.

“We are satisfied that the Australian government has approved a number of changes and safeguards that address our core concerns,” the company said in a post on its blog.

A few days ago, Facebook blocked all pages and news materials for local and international media in Australia.