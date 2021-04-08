The social networks Instagram and Facebook began to show technical problems from 6.30 on Thursday. WhatsApp, the messaging service, also went through the same situation according to the monitoring site DownDetector.

“Something went wrong”. “Connecting”. “There was an error, try again” were some of the messages thrown by the platforms when trying to access Facebook, to a greater extent, as well as Instagram.

Facebook apps are down. The Facebook for Business status page posted that Facebook’s ad delivery platform is going “Recovering from disruptions” on all its platforms and services.

It is the second drop of this magnitude that has occurred in recent weeks.

It also coincides with the massive leak of more than 500 million phone numbers of Facebook users, of which almost 2.4 correspond to profiles of Argentines; Although it is data that was leaked before 2019, when the company patched the vulnerability that allowed it to be obtained.

News in development …