The most fertile ground in Europe for disinformation on the internet is Italy. Partial messages, misleading or even false content are found throughout the EU, but in Italy, between 1 January and 30 June 2023, Meta had to delete the largest number of posts on Facebook and Instagram because they violated the anti-fake news policies that are harmful to health or interfere with voters or censuses in the countries of the Member States of the Union.

The Commission makes public the report on the state of implementation of the code of conduct signed with the main web operators. Information collected in July, which highlights how the Boot is the EU’s “Trojan horse”. Of the over 140 thousand posts removed from the well-known social network, more than 45 thousand were deleted in Italy. Approximately 33% of the “fake” material circulating on Facebook was therefore concentrated in Italy. No one is as exposed as the Italians. After Italy, the “cleaning” of the message boards concerned Germany (over 22 thousand contents removed), Spain (16 thousand) and the Netherlands (13 thousand).

The Italian record as a European receptacle for untrue information content also extends to Instagram. Meta has removed a total of more than 6,900 publications from the channel for sharing images accompanied by captions. The highest number, also in this case, is recorded in Italy, with more than 1,900 removals. Followed by Spain (1,200) and Germany (1,100).

The culture of the false, or in any case of the untrue, is not the prerogative of the simple user. Because overall in Italy there is the highest number of removals of advertising banners (Ads) from Facebook and Instagram due to violation of the EU disinformation policy. Over 3,600 Ads removed, more than Poland (3,500) and Germany (2,900).

Furthermore, Italy stands as the first EU country in terms of the number of “fake” political propaganda. Election announcements, in web jargon, are called “Siep” (an acronym for “social issues, elections or politics”, in English). In Italy, 62 thousand Sieps were removed from Facebook and Instagram, once again the highest number in the EU. After Italy there are Germany (50 thousand) and France (42 thousand).

It makes no difference whether it’s a PC or smartphone. Social media is not suitable for Italians. TikTok saw the closure of 1,334,235 fake accounts, not linked to real people or registered in disguise, 300 thousand more than those disabled in Spain and Germany. It is the highest number in all of Europe. These fake accounts, in Italy, were worth 6,912,989 followers exposed to the contents and conveyed. Record numbers here too.

«Only» second place in terms of number of videos removed from Youtube (2,684) and number of domains affected by manual actions due to anti-spam rules for Google web search (535,824).