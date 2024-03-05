Several are emerging problems for them Meta social platformsin particular Facebook and Instagram but also Threadswith various inefficiencies, forced logouts and the inability to log back into your account.

At the moment it is not yet clear what happened or the extent of the problems, but it seems it is not just an Italian issue, considering that various international newspapers such as The Verge are also reporting the issue.

The problem exploded around at 4.30pm today, March 5th and it is continuing even in these minutes. Many users have suffered forced logouts and the strange thing is that it seems they cannot log back into their accounts even by entering their credentials.