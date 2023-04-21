With the boom in social networks and other digital entertainment platforms, questions about the use of personal data of its users are the subject of constant debate, so it was discovered that for more than a decade Facebook was selling information of millions of users to companies for commercial purposes, which is why we are going to tell you how you can know if you can claim part of the money that Meta will have to pay for this situation.

While great powers like the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the European Union and Canada question the probable use of personal data of TikTok users leaked to the government of ChinaAmerican virtual platforms are also accused of doing something similar.

Under this framework, long ago it was possible to demonstrate that Meta sold data of millions of users who used the social network to different companies, for commercial purposesmaking it clear that it is not only foreign applications that can incur these violations of personal privacy.

It was derived from the Cambridge Analytica controversy in 2018that the social networking giant has been forced to reach an agreement with the US users who were affected, to whom you will have to deposit money.

Thus, after the class action concluded in an out-of-court agreement, Meta will have to pay 725 million dollars (around 13,500,000,000 Mexican pesos) to about 280 Facebook users whose data was shared without prior authorization with other companies.

How do you know if you are one of those affected?

Now, surely you are wondering if your personal Facebook data was leaked and, therefore, you can be rewarded by Mark Zuckerberg’s company, well, The only people who can claim are those who lived in the United States and used the blue social network between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022, since it is these users who could have been victims of this situation..

If this is your case, you have until next August 25, 2023 to file a claim at the “In re: Facebook, Inc. Consumer Privacy User Profile Ligitation” pagewebsite where you must fill out the entire form.

At this point, it must be made clear that the only ones who The directors, officials, legal representatives, alleged conspirators and agents of Meta will not be able to claim compensation, nor will judges and judicial personnel receive anything who participated in the legal proceedings of the case.

Do not lose sight of the fact that it will be until September 7 of this year when the final approval hearing of the conciliation agreement is held, so it will be until that moment when the final amount that will be distributed among those affected is confirmed.