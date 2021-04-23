It would be a complete waste of energy to have to enter our password with a password. Applications favorites every time we need to check something. Imagine if to see the updates of our social media we would have to re-enter each password. Over and over, every second. And that’s if we don’t forget it!

With so many different numeric and alphanumeric keys in your head, it happens often and the complications become enormous. Because, in addition, we check the telephone on the street, automatically, in the midst of the other thousands of activities that we do during the day and in which the cell phone accompanies us. Y Facebook is one of the Apps those that are most often entered and exited.

So, it is very practical to know how to enter directly without password, using the phone.

Facebook: how to enter directly without password, using the phone

Like other Apps, Facebook allows you to do it once and for most of the time. Once you save the home information, you will be able to see the updates, answer messages and use all the functions of Facebook without problems. But in what way? ¿How to enter directly to Facebook, without password and using the phone?

You always have to start by downloading the application on your cell phone and having it available.

First of all, things first: “The steps to follow depend on whether your phone has Android or iOS operating system. Although there are no substantial differences, each one has its own particularity “, explains the software developer, Cristian Sielach.

“Of course you always have to start with download the application on the cell phone and have it available. Afterwards, you have to follow some very simple and intuitive steps and be careful to save the startup information “, adds the specialist.

For android

When we first logged into the Facebook App We complete the email and password information and then click on “Start Session”.

“That is the key moment – Sielach advises. At that moment we notify the system to save the login information, which will allow availability later. When asked, obviously we press yes. In this way, the next time we you want to log in, you will be able to access your account just by touching the Facebook icon or your photo “.

For ios

For him iPhone operating system, is a little different, but not so much.

“Once you have the Facebook App downloaded you will log in with your email and password. Then you will go to Menu – Logout. When you choose this, it will ask you if you want to save the login information. Confirm that save that data and that’s it. Every time you log out you will be able to access your account again just by touching your photo when opening the App “, clarifies Sielach.

It is recommended that the phone be protected with a pattern, pin and fingerprint.

Advantage

It seems like a no-brainer, but it doesn’t hurt to review the possibilities we have when we enter directly from the phone, without using a password. In fact, unlike other applications such as banking, those that start social networks allow this function, which is ensured by the starting pattern of the cell phone. But why? What are the benefits?

Enter directly to Facebook -without password- using the phone It is very comfortable, especially if you manage more than one account of that social network. It is much more operational. Sometimes, for example, the same phone protects the personal and corporate accounts.

Of course, as always when passwords are automated, security is low. It is important to check that no one else has access to your phone. If someone has it, they can also see your networks. “For that reason – analyzes Cristian Sielach – it is recommended that the telephone is protected with pattern, pin and fingerprint. In cases of theft or loss it will keep all your information safe”.

And now, with these considerations, to take advantage of the advantages of entering Facebook without passwords, simply from the phone.