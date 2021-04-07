“Facebook” holds “entities” responsible for disseminating the data of 530 million users

Facebook held “entities seeking to harm” the responsibility of publishing the data of 530 million social network users’s accounts, and last week it published part of it on an online forum for hackers, calling on its members to better protect their accounts.

The official in the network, Mike Clark, said in a statement that this data comes from a leak dating back to 2019 and has been “resolved.”

Clark denounced the method of looting personal files on “Facebook” through a program that simulates network functions that help members find friends easily by scanning contact lists.

“It must be understood that those seeking to harm did not obtain this data by penetrating our systems, but by looting it from our platform before September 2019,” he added.

He explained that this practice “often depends on automated programs to extract public information from the Internet, which can then be distributed on forums like this.”

On Saturday, the “Business Insider” website monitored the leak of data, and included phone numbers, addresses and dates of birth.

“Facebook” assured that “there is no financial or health information in the data nor passwords,” stressing that “the specific problem that allowed this data to be withdrawn in 2019 no longer exists.”

The Facebook official urged users to regularly check the sharing settings of their pages, saying, “Even if it is not always possible to prevent similar sets of data from being leaked, we have a dedicated team that focuses on this work.”

The network advised its users to “regularly check privacy settings, including those related to who can access some of the information contained in their profile, and to use the two-stage authentication function.”

This is not the first time that the data of millions of users of Facebook, which is considered the largest social media platform and has about 2.8 billion users, was leaked.