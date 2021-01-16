Facebook should soon be classified as a platform of paramount importance for competition across all markets. Then stricter rules apply to the social network. You could also become a role model for Europe.

D.According to leading competition economists in Germany, the US company Facebook has to adjust to stricter restrictions. The reason for this is a new regulation of the German competition laws, explained the Düsseldorf economist Justus Haucap to WELT AM SONNTAG.

“It should only be a matter of time before Facebook is declared a platform with paramount cross-market importance for competition under the new Paragraph 19a of the Act against Restraints of Competition.” Then the Cartel Office could prohibit Facebook from combining data from different services, to expand its market power, for example in advertising on the Internet.

also read

Jürgen Kühling, Chairman of the Federal Monopoly Commission, confirmed this impression to WELT AM SONNTAG: “If my ‘friends’ are on Facebook, it doesn’t help me that I can also use Telegram, as the services are not interoperable. The same applies to WhatsApp, where it doesn’t help me that there is the more data protection-friendly signal as long as my family and friends are not there. “

This is a key difference to webmail services, for example. Kühling therefore stated: The assumption of a dominant market position appears plausible at the present time. Both experts expect the Cartel Office to have good cards in the dispute with Facebook to further restrict the group’s data usage, at least in Germany. Accordingly, these new rules could become a model for Europe.

You can read the entire research in WELT AM SONNTAG. We are happy to deliver them to your home on a regular basis.