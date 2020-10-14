The American company Facebook on Wednesday, October 14, limited the distribution on its platform of the publication of the New York Post, which contains information from the confidential correspondence of Hunter Biden, the son of the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

We are talking about the communication of Biden Jr. with the adviser to the management of the Ukrainian company Burisma Vadim Pozharsky.

“While I deliberately won’t link to the New York Post, I want to make it clear that this story is eligible for fact-checking by third-party Facebook fact-checking partners. In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform, ”wrote Facebook spokesman Andy Stone in his Twitter…

New york post in turn, clarifies that in this way the leadership of the social network reacted to the article, which contains details of Hunter Biden’s email correspondence, in particular one of the letters dated April 17, 2015. It was sent to Biden, Jr. a year after his inclusion on the Burisma board. In it, Pozharsky allegedly thanked the addressee for the invitation to Washington and the opportunity to meet with his father Joe, who at that time was the president of the administration of American leader Barack Obama.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to Washington and giving me the opportunity to meet with your father and […] some time together. It’s really […] honor and pleasure “- leads edition text of the letter.

In another letter, sent in May 2014, Pozharsky allegedly asks Hunter Biden for advice on how to use his influence “on behalf of” Burisma.

As the newspaper explains, the newspaper received this correspondence from the hard drive of a computer that was repaired in a workshop in Delaware in April 2019. Who is the owner of the laptop is unknown. According to the owner of the workshop, the client never returned and did not pay for the repair of the computer.

Along with the correspondence on the computer, there was also an obscene video with the participation, as the publication suggests, of Hunter Biden, where he uses drugs during intercourse with an unknown woman.

On November 11, 2019, Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach accused Hunter Biden of receiving funds from Burisma through an intermediary company Rosemont Seneca Boa. According to the deputy, at least $ 16.5 million was transferred in favor of intermediaries and Biden Jr. in total. He also added that earlier the financial intelligence of Latvia had transferred the Prosecutor General’s Office and the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine materials about the possible involvement of Hunter Biden in corruption schemes.

In September 2019, a scandal erupted in the United States after the publication of information that during a July conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump urged Kiev to investigate the activities of Joe Biden’s son in exchange for financial and military assistance.

This was the reason for the Democrats to launch the Trump impeachment procedure. However, information about pressure on Kiev was denied after the publication by the White House of a transcript of the conversation between the two leaders.