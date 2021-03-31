The social network Facebook has banned the publication of content with speeches by former US President Donald Trump. The corresponding letter was posted by the politician’s daughter-in-law, journalist Lara Trump in her Instagram-account.

“In accordance with the blocking that we have taken in relation to Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content containing Donald Trump’s speeches will be removed and will lead to additional restrictions on these accounts,” the letter said.

It is also noted that the social network has deleted an interview with the former American leader, which Lara Trump posted on her Facebook page.

On January 9, Twitter indefinitely blocked Trump’s account due to “the risk of further incitement to violence.” The former American leader was also banned from posting videos on YouTube, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said that Trump would be left without social media until the end of his presidential term. January 16, its pages in Facebook and Instagram suddenly thawed, but the last records there date from January 6th.

The blockages began after the riots that Trump supporters unleashed on January 6. They broke into the Capitol Building and surrounded the Senate Hall. Senators and congressmen had to interrupt a meeting at which it was planned to approve the results of the electoral college voting, according to which Democrat Joe Biden was elected president. As a result of the protest, five people were killed and dozens were arrested.