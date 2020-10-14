The social network Facebook has banned the posting on its platform of publications calling for the refusal of vaccinations, including from the coronavirus.

“Our goal is to help the message of vaccine safety and efficacy reach a wider group of people,” says website of the company and emphasizes that advertising that contains false information and that could harm public health efforts will be prohibited.

At the same time, it is clarified that posts criticizing the legislation of countries regarding vaccines, including those against coronavirus infection, will not be blocked.

In addition, Facebook announced its intention to launch an information campaign on vaccination.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, announced the need to prevent dissent regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.