The CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter testify this Thursday before the United States Congress on disinformation, following a tense election in the United States, the assault on the Capitol and the rise of Joe Biden to the presidency. With a clear focus: defend, once again, section 230 from an administration that seems determined to fight them.

The hearing, titled “Nation of disinformation: the role of social media in promoting extremism and disinformation”Will be done remotely. It will be the fourth for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey since last July, and the third for Google’s Sundar Pichai.

This is another chapter on how the economic and political power of companies put them in the eye of the storm, especially after the takeover of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.

The audience will focus on the role of social media companies in promoting disinformation and hate speech, two major headaches for these companies.

Pichai, Zuckerberg and Dorsey, from Google, Facebook and Twitter. AFP photo

For this reason, what is at the center of the controversy is section 230, a national regulation of the United States that exempts internet companies from responsibilities by the publications that users make. This is key when talking about misinformation, racism, xenophobia and other key problems that social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have.

“Whether it’s falsehoods about the Covid-19 vaccine or discredited claims about voter fraud, these online platforms have allowed misinformation to spread, intensifying national crises with negative consequences.efastas in real life for public health and safety“said the heads of the two congressional subcommittees that will hold the hearing in a statement.

The backlash against the tech giants, which dominate key economic sectors, further intensified as their influence has grown during the US pandemic. coronavirus.

Jack Dorsey, in November of last year, giving explanations by videoconference. Photo Bloomberg

And the Joe Biden administration has a pretty hard-hitting take on the issue: This week it appointed a prominent advocate for the dissolution of big tech companies, Lina Khan, to head the Federal Trade Commission, in a measure that suggests an aggressive posture in the enforcement of antitrust laws.

Another critic of big technology, Tim Wu, was also appointed to an economic adviser position at the White House.

Facebook and Google, of course, were not silent and issued a statement.

Zuckerberg and Pichai’s briefs before the hearing: they would accept minor changes

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, owner of Google. AP Photo

Mark Zuckerberg, on Wednesday presented the steps to reform section 230 and said that companies should “have immunity from liability only if they follow best practices to remove harmful material from their platforms ”.

“Instead of being granted immunity, platforms should be required to demonstrate that they have systems to identify illegal content and remove it“Zuckerberg wrote in written testimony.

Platforms should not be held liable if particular content eludes detection, which would not be practical for the billions of posts per day, but they should be required to have adequate systems in place to address illegal content. Mark Zuckerberg CEO of Facebook

In testimony prepared for a joint hearing before two House Commerce and Energy subcommittees on Thursday, Zuckerberg acknowledged the calls from lawmakers for changes to a law called Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which gives companies like Facebook immunity from liability for content posted by users.

Google’s Sundar Pichai will also make suggestions to reform the law but, unlike Zuckerberg, will not go by adopting a set of best practices, according to his testimony.

Twitter’s Jack Dorsey will outline the steps the platform has been taking this time to address misinformation.

The interesting thing is that it is the first time since section 230 began to be discussed that company CEOs They see a change in the legislation possible, something that a few ago was not even a possibility.

What is section 230

Legislation that protects Big Tech. AFP Photo

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is a federal regulation in the United States, this is true for the entire territory.

It was created in 1996 and regulates and protects internet companies from legal responsibilities: “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or issuer of any information from another provider of informational content ”, says the law.

This gives Big Tech two advantages: First, it exempts them from what users post on their platforms. For example, if you post anti-Semitic or racist content, the law states that the company is not responsible for this content.

But it also gives them the freedom to unsubscribe content: that is what is being demanded of them. Greater intervention in what is climbed, so that anarchy does not reign.

The discussion of reforming this norm, anyway, It is intuitive to believe on which side companies defend themselves from this: how it can affect freedom of expression.

In this context, the idea is to regulate and control the content to avoid spreading false information.

Although, of course, some experts in the field are not very optimistic. “I expect nothing but theater” in the audience, said analyst Carolina Milanesi of market research firm Creative Strategies. “It’s still political and the issue of Republicans versus Democrats and freedom of speech is going to come into play.”

This Thursday’s hearing will be one more brick in a wall that seems to never finish being built: that of a safer internet.