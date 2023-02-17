Facebook it is still today one of the best known and most used social networks by users, even if obviously over the years the competition has increasingly thickened. In any case, if you also still use the platform, then the update we want to tell you about today could be of great interest to you: you can have more information about the advertising you see!

Facebook: more transparency on advertising arrives!

As you may know, by now all social networks show their users a series of advertisements designed specifically for them and Facebook is no different. But have you ever wondered why you were seeing an advertisement for a specific product? The social network has always offered the voice “Why do I see this advertisement”, but from today there will be greater transparency and more information will be provided.

In particular, more information is provided on:

the factors that influence advertisements through activities outside of Meta’s services

it is explained through new examples how machine learning models cross various interests to show relevant ads

now you can access the ad preferences directly from the section Why do I see this ad

We also report to you below the official press release:

“We worked with external privacy experts and privacy stakeholders from around the world to get suggestions on what transparency changes they would like to see in the way we handle ads. One good lead was to increase transparency around how machine learning models determine which ads people see on our services.

We are committed to using machine learning models responsibly. Being transparent about how we use machine learning is essential because it ensures people are aware that this technology is part of our advertising system and that they know the types of information it needs to work.”