A Facebook spokesman said today, Saturday, that the company has frozen the page of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for violating its policies on combating misinformation about Covid-19 and for promoting a drug that it claims without evidence to treat the disease.

In January, Maduro said that the oral drug carvivir, derived from the thyme plant, was a “miracle” that neutralizes the Corona virus without side effects, in an allegation that doctors said was not supported by science.

Facebook removed a video clip in which Maduro promoted the drug, and said that the video recording violates the policy of combating false allegations “that something can guarantee the prevention of catching a Covid-19 infection or cure Covid-19.”

A Facebook spokesman told Reuters, “We are following the World Health Organization’s guidelines that say there is currently no treatment for the virus.”

Maduro says in the recording that the drug is a “miracle” of the 19th century Venezuelan physician, Jose Gregorio Hernandez.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Information did not respond to a request for comment.