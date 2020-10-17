



Facebook is one of the largest companies in the world. And while being big and powerful is a huge advantage, it also means being under public scrutiny. With just over two weeks to go until the US elections, we review in four chapters some of the controversies in which it has been involved in recent years. The decisive electoral process is shaping up to be a litmus test for the company, who has announced measures to avoid being a vehicle of hatred and disinformation at a time of deep political polarization.

Case # 1: The Dilemma of Hate and Fake News



Facebook has been dealing with the monster of disinformation and the disseminators of hate speech since the 2016 elections found that the platform could be used as the perfect tool to share content without restrictions and organize groups of people around a position ideology or idea, not necessarily democratic or respectful.

Case # 2: The Russian plot (from the Kremlin to Silicon Valley)

After the elections that gave Donald Trump victory, the company was involved in a macro investigation whose objective was to verify if the president had intervened and collaborated with Russia to obtain his election. The Mueller Report exonerated Trump, but concluded that Moscow had indeed interfered in the elections and Facebook had been one of its channels.

Case # 3: Cambridge, the great data leak



The data of more than 50 million Facebook users have been used since 2014 without their consent to illegally commercialize them with third parties and obtain benefit from user information, such as age, gender, preferences and habits. The Cambridge Analytica company also sold this data to the Trump campaign in the 2016 election to deliver remote-controlled advertising. The shares of the social network fell, its founder was questioned by the US Senate and the European Parliament and fined with millionaire financial penalties.

Case # 4: The oligopoly of the giants

The supposed oligopoly built by the four technological giants – Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple – is beginning to be investigated by the US authorities, pressured by those who claim that the power of the companies is too much. Facebook is back in the public eye, although this time it is not alone.