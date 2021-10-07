In a message on his own Facebook page Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg denies the allegations of whistleblower Frances Haugen. On Wednesday, the CEO responded to Haugen’s fierce criticism. From documents they send to The Wall Street Journal leaked, it appears that the company has long known that the Instagram app may harm the mental health of insecure teenage girls and that its algorithms could cause a discord in society. The former Facebook employee says the company thinks profit is more important than user safety.

Also read: The woman wants to bring to light how dangerous Facebook is



“It’s hard to see coverage that misrepresents our work and our motives,” said Zuckerberg, who still owns the majority voting shares of Facebook as founder and CEO. According to him, polarization has increased in the United States, but social media is not the cause. Zuckerberg also states that his own research showed that Instagram had a good influence on the mental health of teenagers. Teenage girls dealing with problems such as loneliness, anxiety, sadness and eating problems often said in research, according to Zuckerberg, that Instagram reduced rather than exacerbated these problems. (NRC)