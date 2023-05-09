The billionaire hinted in an interview last year that he had started martial arts during the corona pandemic. In a conversation with Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg said that the “primal feeling” of the sport appeals to him. It gives him energy and it helps him deal with stress at work.
Footage posted on social media shows Zuckerberg holding opponents in a headlock during the tournament and questioning a referee’s decision. Several fighters react with surprise to the performance of the Meta top man. “It was fantastic to see him compete,” said coach Khai Wu, who also advised Zuckerberg on several occasions.
#Facebook #founder #Mark #Zuckerberg #wins #medals #jujitsu #tournament
Leave a Reply