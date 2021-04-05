The cell phone number of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared among the personal information that was leaked over the Internet in a hacking forum.

Multiple outlets reported the allegations about the leaked personal information of Zuckerberg, where his data was revealed, including his name, geographic location, marriage details, date of birth and his account within “Facebook”.

And a user posted in a forum for hacking personal data of hundreds of millions of users of the “Facebook” platform for free over the Internet. The data includes personal information for more than 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries.

Cyber ​​researcher Dave Walker said Mark Zuckerberg, as well as Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, and Dustin Moskowitz, were among the 533 million users whose personal data had been published. According to Arabic.

Walker wrote on the Twitter platform: “With regard to the” Facebook “leaks, the irony is that Mark Zuckerberg is included in the leak also among the 533 million people in the leak.”

A Facebook spokesman said: “This is old data that was previously reported in 2019, and we discovered this problem and fixed it in August 2019, without commenting about Zuckerberg’s information.”

Posting the entire dataset via the hacking forum for free now makes it widely available to anyone.

Although the leaked data is two years old, it provides valuable information to cybercriminals who use personal information to impersonate or trick people into handing over login data.