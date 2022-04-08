Aerial view of a deforested area in the Sinop region, in the State of Mato Grosso, in August 2020. FLORIAN PLAUCHEUR (AFP)

It is common for the military to engage in disinformation and propaganda tasks in times of war, but it is new that they camouflage themselves under false profiles to distort public debate on environmental issues. It just happened in Brazil, where the policy on the Amazon and everything related to climate change is a political issue of the first order. Facebook has eliminated several false profiles on that network and Instagram with which two Army officers, camouflaged behind a false NGO, spread false information.

Meta, the company that owns the two mentioned networks, has revealed this Thursday, in its quarterly report on threats, the deception perpetrated by the uniformed men. Together they managed 14 fake profiles, nine Facebook pages and 39 Instagram accounts. Only on FB they added more than 25,000 followers. The now-deleted accounts were spreading fake news to downplay the seriousness of deforestation, as well as attacking genuine NGOs to try and undermine their credibility under the guise of an environmental organization.

The researchers were able to confirm that the managers of the false profiles were members of the Army by reaching their personal profiles, where there were public references to their military career. What they have not been able to determine is whether they acted on orders from their superiors or not. Their identities have not been revealed, but it is known that one entered the Armed Forces in 2012 and the other in 2014. It is suspected that they belong to the cavalry, according to the newspaper Stadium.

The arrival of Jair Bolsonaro in power with a speech openly in favor of economically exploiting the Amazon and his systematic policy of weakening the organizations that pursue environmental crimes have turned Brazil into a planetary environmental villain. Deforestation was already on the rise and has reached record figures since the far-right has been in the Presidency. The last financial year was the worst in the last 15 years. Everything that surrounds the Amazon, the environmental and indigenous issues, has become an Achilles’ heel for diplomacy and agricultural exports. Faced with international pressure, Bolsonaro deployed the military in an operation as expensive as it was ineffective to curb illegal logging.

Meta cites the Brazilian disinformation network as an example of “an inauthentic coordinated effort” to distort public debate. It is the first time that ecology was the subject on which the falsehoods of a network dismantled by technology revolved. The company that owns Facebook includes in its quarterly report other cases of disinformation detected in Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, the Philippines, Iran and Costa Rica.

The head of Facebook’s global security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, has explained to Stadium: “We cannot share many details about how our investigation got to the military. The more we reveal, the more these types of networks manage to hide. We use technical and behavioral signals.”

The Brazilian newspaper reproduces one of the posts of the impostor profiles now eliminated. “The problems of Amazonia are complex and difficult to solve,” the text starts to then request with absolute impudence the following: “Then, get information from safe sources and help us by sharing this information.” Which, as Facebook has discovered, were fake.

Brazil is a particularly fertile ground for disinformation because the penetration of social networks is very high. It is one of the countries in the world where citizens spend more hours pending everything that circulates through them.

Countless falsehoods circulated on WhatsApp during the 2018 election campaign, which Bolsonaro won. Now the electoral authorities have begun to collaborate with technology companies to prevent the proliferation of false news before the elections next October. The last to join has been Telegram, which agreed to participate after the Supreme Court ordered its blocking, which did not materialize.

