AFP Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 09:10



Facebook,

Instagram,

WhatsApp and

Messenger, the two social networks and the two messaging services of the Californian giant run by

Mark Zuckerberg, emerged this Tuesday from a blackout of more than six hours that left billions of users without service.

The incident, caused by a technical problem, constitutes

the “most important failure ever seen before” by Downdetector, which monitors outages online. “Billions of users have been impacted by the complete outage of the service today,” reported this portal.

During the night of this Monday, Facebook indicated in a statement that this interruption was caused by

a “faulty configuration change” of your servers, which prevented users from accessing the platform, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger for about seven hours. “The disruption of network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, causing our servers to shut down,” Facebook VP of Infrastructure Santosh Janardhan said in a post.

“People and companies around the world depend on us to stay connected,” noted the group, which so far was virtually silent on the exceptional incident.

“We present our apologies to those who were affected”added Facebook.

The portal also apologized in a tweet posted last night, just as the application began to operate again: “We have been working hard to restore access to our applications and services and we are pleased to report that they are now back online”, noted the signature.

Zuckerberg loses $ 6 billion



In addition to the people and businesses relying on Facebook tools, Mark Zuckerberg also took a financial hit. Fortune magazine noted Monday that Zuckerberg’s personal fortune fell by about $ 6 billion to just under $ 117 billion.

For Facebook’s rivals, on the other hand, it was a good day. The messaging service Telegram went from being the fifty-sixth most downloaded free application in the United States to being the fifth, according to the specialized company SensorTower.