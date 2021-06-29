Facebook exceeded a trillion dollars after a Washington judge has thrown out monopoly charges brought against the company by a group of states and by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Facebook shares ended the session on Monday with a revaluation of the 4.18%, up to $ 355.64, driving the capitalization of the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg to 1.1 trillion dollars.

Yesterday afternoon, Judge James Boasberg of the District of Columbia Court determined that the allegations against Facebook presented by the FTC were “insufficient”, so he dismissed his lawsuit, as well as that raised by a group of 46 states when considering that the alleged infringements raised occurred a long time before.

Whatsapp, one of the most successful Facebook companies. Photo DPA

“Although the Court does not agree with all of Facebook’s arguments here, it ultimately agrees that the FTC’s complaint is legally insufficient and therefore must be dismissed,” argued the judge, noting that the federal agency had not alleged enough facts to establish plausibly that Facebook has monopoly power in the market for personal social media services.

In this sense, he considers that the complaint by the FTC “says almost nothing concrete about the key question of how much power Facebook had and maintains in the market.”

Likewise, in a separate decision, Judge Boasberg decided to dismiss the lawsuit filed by several states, focused on the alleged monopoly of Facebook after the acquisition of potential rivals such as WhatsApp or Instagram, considering that these transactions were carried out many years ago without being raise objections in due course.

“The system of application of the antitrust laws that Congress has established does not exempt the plaintiffs from the consequences of their choice to do nothing during the last half decade,” explains the judge in the argumentation of his decision.

In this sense, he adds that, despite the fact that Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014The plaintiffs’ claim, which seeks to get Facebook to divest one or both companies, was not filed until December 2020.

“The Court is not aware of any case, and the plaintiffs do not provide any, where such a long delay in seeking such a consequential remedy has been approved in a case brought by a plaintiff other than the federal government,” he says.

The monopoly accusations and Trump



Donald Trump was a detractor of Facbebook. Photo capture.

The complaining party now has thirty days to modify the claim and resubmit it to the judge if it deems it pertinent.

Last December, both the Executive who then led Donald Trump, through the Federal Trade Commission (FTC, for its acronym in English), and a coalition made up of 46 states both Democrats and Republicans, formally accused Facebook of violating antitrust laws.

A few months later, in March, the company headed by Mark Zuckerberg asked the Washington court judge to dismiss the lawsuits, claiming that they ignored “completely the reality of the dynamic and highly competitive technology industry in which Facebook operates.” .

At the center of the accusations is the acquisition by the company of its hitherto rivals Instagram and WhatsApp, in 2012 and 2014 respectively, and the complaints requested that Facebook be forced to dispose of them, despite the fact that at the time both operations received the approval of the regulators.



Trump and Zuckerberg, faced by the dominant position of Facebook. AFP photo

In its March briefs, the Menlo Park (California) firm recriminated precisely the plaintiffs who wanted to force the undoing of two acquisitions that had previously been approved, something for which, according to Facebook, there is no precedent.

In the specific case of the complaint filed by the coalition of states, Judge Boasberg justified his decision precisely because the events that were reported (the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp) occurred ago 9 and 7 years respectively, but the states had not reported it until now.

Apart from Facebook, another internet giant, Google, is also litigating three different lawsuits in the US courts for alleged monopolistic practices (one presented by the Government and the other two, by different coalitions of states).

