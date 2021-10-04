Facebook And down for a few hours now: an unprecedented situation, which apparently made the owner of the platform lose, Mark Zuckerberg, something like 6 billion dollars.

The servers of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have not been working since around 6pm today, and it seems that the solution is not yet at hand. It even appears that the company has sent a team to California for the manual restart of the machines.

As mentioned, the continuation of the situation has generated a loss of 6 billion dollars for Zuckerberg, whose personal assets have fallen to 121.6 billion dollars, placing him behind Bill Gates on Bloomberg’s billionaire rankings.



Mark Zuckerberg at a lecture

For the owner of Facebook, however, this is a downward path that has been going on for a few weeks now, and which yesterday reached its peak in correspondence with the revelations of the former employee about the secrets of the algorithm and disinformation of the social network.