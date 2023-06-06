Facebook down: the social network does not work, what happened

FACEBOOK DOWN – Facebook doesn’t work. This afternoon, Tuesday 6 June 2023, around 4.45 pm the well-known social network stopped working. In fact, many users cannot access the platform. Lots of reports on Twitter and on specialized sites such as down detector.

In particular, it is impossible to access Facebook from a PC. No problem at the moment via app.

Problems are also reported with the web version of WhatsApp and Instagram. In short, the problem seems to affect the entire Meta group.

News being updated…