Facebook it’s still down, as well as WhatsApp and Instagram: we can’t share what’s on our mind, text friends or post photos of the cat, but somehow we’ll have to pass the time. Well, how about taking a look at the best articles from Multiplayer.it published this year?

Ok, let’s take it as a yes and let’s get off to a great start with the special on the 15 most difficult video games ever, which literally caused a furore last February, just to stay on the subject of insults and curses shouted at the top of their lungs. The unusual duo formed by Marco Perri and Nicola Armondi has compiled this beautiful list and it would be a shame not to go through it.

Do you like the free games? You have a device Android? Then you shouldn’t miss the article updated from month to month with the best free Android games, written by a certain Tommaso Pugliese. This is also a great list of mobile titles distributed in the traditional freemium format and therefore downloadable at no cost.

Speaking of mobile devices, Apple’s charm is beyond dispute and that’s probably why our iPhone 13 special with release, price, news and rumors went so well. Peter Vogric took stock of all the information available on the new smartphone of the Cupertino house before the official presentation.

But let’s go back to bombshell the lists with Nicola Armondi’s piece dedicated to the best games in which to explore space, naturally dominated by titles such as Elite: Dangerous, Mass Effect and No Man’s Sky: experiences in which it is possible to explore space and pushed there. where no man has gone before.

Who said “we want the reviews!”? The most popular this year is undoubtedly the review of Resident Evil Village by Alessandra Borgonovo, who took us by the hand to accompany us in the new nightmare created by Capcom, set this time in Europe and inspired by gothic literature.

Great success also for our eFootball 2022 test drawn up by Francesco Serino, who tested the new and much talked about Konami football, which this year abandons the name of PES to try a new free-to-play path which, however, at the moment did not thrill much.

Postponed to 2022 due to the conditions of the voice actor of Kratos, God of War: Ragnarok will show us a version of Thor different from cinema or comics, and we wanted to discover it in the piece by Mattia Pescitelli on Thor, god of thunder and fertility.

Finally, a combination of specials on what awaits us in the future: the first is dedicated to Indiana Jones and the ingredients for a beautiful game, signed by Simone Tagliaferri; the second is dedicated to Gran Turismo 7, with an interview with Kazunori Yamauchi made by Francesco Serino.