Mark Zuckerberg he lost 6 billion dollars in a few hours with the collapse of Facebook.

Yesterday, a selloff sent the social media giant’s shares plummet by 4.9%, adding a roughly 15% drop since mid-September. Yesterday’s stock slide sent Zuckerberg’s value down to $ 121.6 billion, dropping it below Bill Gates at No. 5 of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The value dropped by nearly $ 140 billion in just a few weeks, according to the index.

On September 13, the Wall Street Journal began publishing a series of stories based on a cache of internal documents, revealing that Facebook was aware of a wide range of problems with its products, such as Instagram’s damage to women’s mental health. teenage girls and disinformation about the January 6 Capitol riots, downplaying problems in public. The reports caught the attention of government officials, and the whistleblower revealed himself on Monday.

In response, Facebook stressed that the problems plaguing its products, including political polarization, are complex and not caused by technology alone.

“I think it gives people comfort to assume that there must be a technological or technical explanation for the problems of political polarization in the United States.“Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, told CNN.

Source: Finance.yahoo.com.