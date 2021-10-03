By Scott Malone and Jonathan Landy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Facebook executive told CNN on Sunday that the company does not believe its social media service is primarily responsible for the political polarization that has spread across the United States.

The company’s vice president of global affairs and communications, Nick Clegg, spoke before reporting on CBS’ “60 Minutes” program, with a source who alleges that the company acted too quickly to lift some electoral restrictions it had put in place on CBS. on the eve of the November 2020 election.

Clegg acknowledged that the company’s platform can serve as a conduit for hate speech and misinformation.

“The way people exchange information now happens online,” he said in the interview. “So of course we, as one of the biggest social media platforms, have a responsibility to understand where we contribute negative and extremist content or hate speech or misinformation and so on.”

The whistleblower is expected to testify at a Senate hearing next Tuesday. One of the senators who proposed it accuses the platform of exerting toxic effects on young users.

