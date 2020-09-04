These were Facebook pages relaying articles which concern “subjects hidden from the general public”.

Facebook, the American social media giant, announced on September 1, 2020 that it was removing pages and accounts aimed at spreading false information and conspiracy theories. The Russian operation targeted countries in North Africa and the Middle East. However, the site Peace Data at the origin of this tendentious information remains active.

The online disinformation campaign was nothing short of spectacular. The deleted accounts and pages were followed by just 14,000 subscribers, a drop in the Facebook ocean of 2.7 billion users. It is therefore a “small network”, composed of 13 accounts and two pages, active mainly in Algeria, Egypt, as well as in other countries of the Middle East and North Africa.

Alerted by the FBI, Facebook verified and then confirmed that these were accounts linked to people close to the Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA). This “troll factory”, backed by the Kremlin, is accused of leading an anti-Hillary Clinton campaign during the 2016 US presidential election.

They have invested heavily in creating fake individuals, with personality and profile photos, to make them look legitimate and real.Nathaniel Gleicher, Director of Facebook Security Regulations

Much of the manipulation campaign started from a site masquerading as an independent media outlet, dubbed Peace Data (“peace data”). The site publishes articles in English and Arabic on “topics that are hidden from the general public“, according to the home page. The information is written by real journalists, in particular freelancers (paid by the task) who think they have been recruited by a committed and authentic news site.

The articles in Arabic focus mainly on human rights abuses by Western countries, wars in the Middle East, poor governance and corruption. Some articles also attack France and President Macron by denouncing an “imperialist” approach in Africa.

Peace Data, whose articles can no longer be shared on Facebook, denies any connection with the Russian agency and speaks of“a tsunami of defamatory publications in the mainstream media around the worldr “.