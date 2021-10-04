Facebook shut down systems designed to curb the spread of disinformation too soon after the 2020 US presidential election, in which Joe Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump. That would have contributed to the rioting in and near the Capitol on January 6. The reason for disabling the systems would be that misinformation generates more traffic on Facebook, and therefore advertising revenue. That’s what Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said in the American television program 60 Minutes on Sunday evening.

Haugen had worked in a department responsible for detecting and removing misinformation since 2019. She previously worked at Google and Pinterest. Shortly after the election, her department was dissolved. In the program, Haugen said that she “does not trust that they will make the necessary investments in ensuring the security of Facebook”. She talked about an adjustment to the Facebook algorithm in 2018 that allowed for the wider spread of hateful messages, which she says has deepened divisions in society.

In an interview with American television channel CNN, Facebook executive Nick Clegg called Haugen’s allegations “ridiculous”. The CNN item aired prior to the 60 Minutes-conversation. Haugen also identified himself in the interview as the source who leaked internal investigations and email exchanges to the newspaper The Wall Street Journal. Articles were published in September about, among other things, an investigation by Facebook itself into the harmful effects of the use of the medium, and the app of its subsidiary Instagram, on the mental health of young people.

In 60 Minutes Frances Haugen has said she has filed at least eight official complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The complaints are about how it says Facebook withheld information about the risks the company has taken.