Technology news site The Information, citing informed sources, said that Facebook is currently developing a smartwatch that allows users to send messages and includes health and fitness-related features.

The Information said that Facebook plans to start selling the new watch next year, in a move to enter a market currently dominated by Apple and Huawei.

The new Facebook smartwatch will connect to cellular networks, which will allow its users to send messages and call health and fitness services or devices.

Facebook has entered the device production sector in recent years, introducing products including a virtual reality device Oculus and a video chatting device Portal.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.