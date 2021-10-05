Facebook Inc., a company controlled by Mark Zuckerberg, released a statement denying a cyber attack on servers and says the reason for the crash that took down social networks belonging to the group – Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook – for almost 7 hours this Monday (4) was the configuration of backbone routers that enable the exchange of data between platforms.

“Our engineering team learned that configuration changes to the backbone routers, which coordinate network traffic between our information centers, caused problems that disrupted this communication. This disruption in network traffic had a ripple effect on the way our information centers communicate, disrupting our services.” explains facebook.

The failure reached up to 3.5 billion users to access their social networks, which caused various types of inconvenience, including commercial – Facebook and Instagram are used as e-commerce platforms. The outage was the largest ever tracked by the Downtector monitoring site.

Facebook still claims it has no evidence that user data has been compromised. “We understand the impact that disruptions like these have on people’s lives and our responsibility to keep them informed about disruptions to our services. We apologize to all those affected and are working to understand more about what happened today so we can continue to make our infrastructure more resilient.”

