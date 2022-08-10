The Facebook platform has been implicated in an accusation of abortion in the United States after a court order will force her to deliver a private chat between the two accused persons and that it served to incriminate them.

The NBC News network indicated Tuesday that the investigation was launched in April in Nebraska, where the voluntary interruption of pregnancy is illegal after 20 weeks.

(Also read: Trump refused to answer questions in a subpoena before the New York prosecutor’s office)

The two accused are Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter Celeste, who was 17 at the time. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the mother bought and gave abortion pills to the teenager and then helped her bury the fetus.

The Madison County Court investigation includes two pages of a conversation between the two on April 20 on Facebook Messenger about buying and using those pills.

(Also: Donald Trump: What the FBI took in the raid on the former president’s house)

“A pill slows down the hormones and then you have to wait 24 hours to take the second,” the mother tells the young woman, specifying beforehand that she had already received the order made a month earlier. “Remember that we burn the evidence when everything is out,” Celeste replies, shortly after expressing her joy at being able to wear jeans again soon.

The two were charged in July and pleaded “not guilty.” The investigation was launched before the Supreme Court struck down on June 24 the protection of the right to abortion at the federal level and according to NBC News this is one of the few known cases in which Facebook has delivered information to judicial authorities in a abortion case.

(You may be interested: She talked about her divorce on TikTok and her husband killed her)

The investigation began after a woman who said she was a friend of Celeste’s told police she had seen Celeste take the first pill in April, according to an affidavit from Norfolk Police Detective Ben McBride.

The latter added that the abortion occurred when the adolescent was 23 weeks pregnantshortly after ingesting those pills.

Facebook Messenger offers the ability to hold encrypted conversations that cannot be read by the platform or any government authority claiming those chats, but that option is only available when the discussion is held in the mobile phone app and marked as secret. .

Otherwise, as noted by NBC News, the company keeps most of the user’s information on its servers, which means it can access it if forced to do so by a court order.

What does Target say?

The company has indicated through a short statement that the court orders received did not speak at any time about an abortion case but about a criminal investigation.

“We received valid warrants from local law enforcement on June 7, prior to the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The warrants did not mention abortion at all. Court documents indicate that police were investigating in that time the alleged illegal burning and burial of a stillborn baby. The orders were accompanied by non-disclosure orders, which prevented us from sharing information about them. The orders have now been lifted,” the company said.