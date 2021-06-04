Facebook announced this Friday that veto former US President Donald Trump for two years, after his advisory board asked the company last month to review the indefinite ban against the former president.

The company announced in a statement that suspend the ex-president’s accounts for two years from January 7.

“Given the seriousness of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe that his actions constituted an serious violation of our rules that deserve the highest penalty available under the new protocols, “Facebook vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg said in a post.

Trump’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram (owned by the company) remain closed since the assault on the Capitol on January 6 by thousands of supporters of the former president, some of them armed, which left five dead.

The Facebook Content Advisory Council is a body made up of independent experts created by the company to decide on complex moderation issues related to its social networks. Its decisions are binding, and users can now appeal.

Moderation to politicians

Facebook plans stop giving special treatment to elected politicians -and also other influential figures- who use their platforms, whose publications are considered news content, to start using the same moderation protocols that you already use for other users, at the suggestion of its Content Advisory Council after ratifying the suspension of Trump’s account.

Until now, Mark Zuckerberg’s company had a different policy of restraint for citizens and elected politicians, treating “politicians’ speech as news content that, as a general rule, should be seen and heard,” as he explained in a statement from Facebook’s Vice President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, in 2019.

The body asked Facebook to “address the widespread confusion about how decisions involving influential users are made,” including politicians, and stressed that “newsworthiness considerations should not take priority when urgent action must be taken to avoid significant damage “.

In this regard, the Council pointed out to Facebook that the accounts of heads of state and senior officials “they may have more power to cause harm than other people”, and in cases where these accounts repeatedly post messages that pose a risk of damage, temporary suspensions should be extended.

With information from agencies.

