Goal is considering paid versions of Facebook and instagram that they would have no advertising for users in the European Union, according to three people with knowledge of the company’s plans, a response to regulatory scrutiny and a sign that the way people experience the technology in the United States and Europe could diverge due to government policies.

Those who pay for subscriptions Facebook and instagram they would not see ads in the apps, according to the people who spoke on condition of anonymity because the plans are confidential. This could help Goal to deal with privacy concerns and other scrutiny from data regulators European Union by offering users an alternative to the company’s ad-based services, which rely on analytics of people’s data, according to the people.

Goal would continue to offer free versions of Facebook and instagram with ads in the European Union, according to people. It’s unclear how much the paid versions of the apps would cost or when the company would release them.

A spokesperson for Goal declined to comment.

For nearly 20 years, the core business of Goal it has focused on offering free social networking services to users and selling advertising to companies that want to reach that audience. Offering a paid tier would be one of the most tangible examples to date of how companies are having to redesign products to comply with data privacy regulations and other government policies, especially in Europe.

In July, the highest court in the European Union effectively banned Goal combine data collected about users on its platforms, including Facebook, instagram and WhatsApp, as well as from external websites and applications, unless you obtain the explicit consent of the users. In January, the company was also fined €390 million by Irish regulators for forcing users to accept personalized ads as a condition of using Facebook.

The decisions stemmed from the promulgation in 2018 of the Europe General Data Protection Regulationor GDPR, a landmark piece of legislation to protect people’s online data.

The arrangement of Goal to create paid subscriptions shows how those who live in the European Unioncomprising 27 countries and approximately 450 million people, may begin to see different versions of consumer technology products due to new laws, regulations, and court rulings.

In recent weeks, as a new law on the EU call Digital Services Law To stem the flow of illegal content online, users of TikTok and instagram in the region they have also been able to block the use of their personal data to generate their social media feeds. Snapchat and Goal have stopped allowing marketers to target personalized ads to teens ages 13-17 in Europe.

Another law focused on information technology will come into effect next year. EUthe Digital Markets Law, which will force large technology platforms to change certain business practices to encourage competition and will have a far-reaching impact, with the expectation that Manzana allow users of the European Union download alternatives to app store in iPhones and ipads for the first time.

“This shows that technology companies are complying with the digital regulations of the EUwhich suggests that they remain accountable to governments and not the other way around,” said Anu Bradford, a Columbia University law professor and author of “Digital Empires: The Global Battle to Regulate Technology“.

Goalwhich also owns Messengerhas faced particularly intense scrutiny from regulators EU. In May, the bloc fined the Silicon Valley company 1.2 billion euros for violating its privacy laws by sending data of European citizens to US servers in order to improve the company’s advertising technology. Goal appealed the decision.

Goal has been fined for other GDPR breaches, including a €265 million fine for a data breach in 2021. Irish regulators have also imposed €225 million fines for violations in a case involving WhatsAppand another 17 million euros for a data leak.

Some employees of Goal believe that offering users the option to opt out of an ad-based service while still having access to a paid version of Facebook either instagram it could ease some of the concerns of European regulators, two of the people said. Even if few people choose the paid version, making that option available could serve the interests of Goal in the region, they said.

Goal you haven’t launched your new app Threadswhich competes with Xformerly known as Twitterin Europe due to regulatory concerns.

Europe is the second most lucrative region for Goal after North America. Susan Li, CFO of Goalsaid in April that advertising on the European Union represented 10 percent of the company’s total business. income from Goal they reached almost 117 billion dollars last year.

In addition to his challenges in Europe, Goal is trying to revitalize its business after global economic concerns hampered ad sales growth. It also continues to promote its vision of the immersive digital world of the metaverse, an expensive project spearheaded by Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s chief executive, that is still in its early days. And executives are focused on developing AI technologies and incorporating them into more products from Goal.

Via: New York Times

Editor’s note: I don’t know Rick Facebook, instagram and WhatsApp They are already unbearable, why would I pay for them? It’s the network cycle, one comes out, it’s incredible and they ruin it with ads. I understand that it is their income but they reach stupid levels that make us leave the platforms.