“Facebook consumes more battery than necessary for smartphones”: data analyst fired by Meta

George Hayward, data analyst, was fired by Meta for having denounced that the Facebook app consumes more battery life on smartphones than is really necessary. Hayward refused to continue the negative testing implemented by the social giant, losing his job.

The data analyst was hired in 2019. According to the New York PostHayward allegedly stopped testing Messenger and Facebook apps, which not only consume more battery than necessary, but also damage smartphones after each use.

The practice implemented by Meta would have experimental purposes. The specialist said that after saying that “This can harm some”, he was told that “by harming some we can help the masses”. After refusing to continue the trial, the 33-year-old was fired.

Hayward doesn’t know how many people are involved in the trial, but no one “has any idea that Facebook or other social media companies are capable of intentionally draining a cell phone battery,” said Hayward’s attorney, Dan Kaiser. Meta’s former employee had sued the company. He causes her to be withdrawn for the time being, as Hayward is awaiting arbitration.