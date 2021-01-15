The announcement of changes in the privacy policy of WhatsApp The alarms and the concern of the users raised, who began to contemplate other alternatives. To avoid widespread indentation, Facebook, owner of the messenger, clarified the doubts that arose and that put the future of the application at risk.

For a week, the more than 2 billion WhatsApp users found themselves when they opened the application with a message that warns them about an upcoming change in its Conditions and Privacy policy, which will only take effect on February 8.

These changes refer to the data you collect WhatsApp of the users and their treatment. Also to how businesses can use Facebook’s hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats. Changes that you must accept to continue using the app from February 8.

In a statement to which he had access Clarion, the messaging app argues that the new policies do not involve material changes in the processing of data for users in the European Union, and ensures that WhatsApp still does not share the data of these users with Facebook for use by the parent company to improve products and advertisements.

However, WhatsApp belongs to Facebook, and the change in policies, and the requirement to accept it in order to continue using the messaging service, alarmed many users, who understood that the company have or will have access to the content of their conversations.

For that reason, WhatsApp went out to explain that making it “100% clear” that continue to protect the privacy of messages with end-to-end encryption. This means, as reflected in an infographic shared on his Twitter profile, that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook cannot see private messages nor listen to the calls.

WhatsApp’s reasons for its users not deciding to migrate to other services.

The platform does not keep records of the people the user writes or calls, nor can they view the shared location. Ensures that you do not share your contacts with Facebook and that Groups are also private.

Also remember that users can set a timer so that messages disappear automatically , and even download the data.

To clear all kinds of doubts, they clarify, the update of the privacy policy “does not affect the privacy of messages with friends or family.”

Since the messenger, owned by Facebook, announced a change in its new privacy policy, many of its users decided to stop using the app and opt for other alternatives, like Signal and Telegram, which saw their download figures skyrocket.

Between January 6 and 10, Signal recorded 7.5 million downloads worldwide, both for Android and iOS; while Telegram reported 5.6 million downloads in the same period, exceeding 500 million users assets.

WhatsApp, meanwhile, added 10.6 million downloads, less than the 12.7 million it had the previous week.