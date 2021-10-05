Monday was a difficult day for the world and the dynamics of social media, when the three main applications belonging to the Facebook world remained offline for about six hours.

For the Formula 1 teams and for the category itself, social media has become an important part of the communication strategy. Circus has more than 15 million followers on its Instagram account, while Ferrari has 7.3 million. Mercedes, on the other hand, can count over 11 million followers on Facebook.

Not having the ability to post on Facebook and Instagram, some teams joked about what happened on Twitter, the only large-scale social community that has been available since late yesterday afternoon.

Mercedes kicked off with a message that read: “Just a minute. We’re trying to find the Mercedes MySpace password.” A clear reference to the social network that in 2003 had paved the way for the concept of the notice board.

In a subsequent post they continued the joke with passwords that referred to the old line-up of the team, such as “nicomichael2010”, in clear reference to the two drivers who had opened the new cycle of the 3-pointed star, Nico Rosberg and Michael Schumacher.

But they even went back to the origins of the team, to British American Racing, which later became Honda, with the password “villeneuvezonta2223” which referred to Jacques Villeneuve and Ricardo Zonta.

The administrator of the Silver Arrows account also recalled the last step of the team before becoming Mercedes, or the Brawn GP, ​​with the password “jensonrubens123” linked to the 2009 world champion Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello.

Red Bull instead posted two images on Twitter. One from 2005, their first year in Formula 1, with the message: “No Instagram, no Whatsapp. Are we back in 2005?”. The second one concerns 2006: “Our first podium, 2006. Twitter was created that year”.

Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp services were reactivated after several hours, when it was night in Europe, and the company explained: “We believe the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change. We also have no evidence that the user data has been compromised due to this period of inactivity. “