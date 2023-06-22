There censorship on Facebook is a hot topic in recent years, because often this doesn’t just affect content that the site managers don’t like, but content that is harmless, such as images of buildings, keywords (for example certain surnames), see a special case from a few years ago.

But let’s get to the heart of the matter.

Is Facebook censorship somehow workable?

Really hard give a definitive answer to this question, because it should be analyzed on a case-by-case basis.

Usually it must be said, that this censorship mainly affects the pages, if I am the administrator of a page that talks about flowers for example, and for some mysterious reason I find myself banned for 30 days, it can be understood that it can be a considerable problem, especially if I own a flower shop and I really need the Facebook page for work.

Unfortunately there isn’t one official solution to bypass Facebook censorship, however there are small precautions that can somehow safeguard accounts and any Facebook page.

keywords

The Facebook algorithm, the first thing it does is check keywords, a small video on youtube whose title will make you understand what I mean.

Yes, exactly, the word of that song could be considered “offensive” for the Facebook algorithm; so pay close attention to which keywords you use on your posts.

Even here, however, there is the risk of catching the keyword that in other languages ​​may be “offensive”, as mentioned, there is no definitive solution.

Images

Care should also be taken as to what images you use, however it would seem that Facebook “accepts” cartoon images much more willingly than real images.

Most likely if Dragon Ball themed memes, but especially Tom & Jerry themed memes have become so popular, it is precisely because they tend to be content immune to Facebook censorship.

Currently it is very rare that this type of images are removed from the blue platform, the reasons are not really known, the fact is that as in the example just described you may need a designer who draws the flowers for you, so this solution is rarely implemented.

However, it cannot be excluded that in the future Facebook will decide to apply censorship to this type of image as well.

How to protect a Facebook page from censorship

Fortunately the Facebook page as a rule it is not the one that is banned in case of reports (whether by the algorithm or by users).

A Facebook page can be protected in this way.

Add more admins to the page

More admins needed, because the first to get hit it is the user who posts, well before the page.

Having multiple administrators (trusted friends, for example), will ensure that someone can post for you, in case you could create fake accounts and post with them instead of with your main one.

If necessary, use the Facebook page with only fake accounts dedicated to the page

This is the most extreme solution: you create fake accounts and Not put your main account as administrator, this is because in case something should happen Other page admins may also fall victim to censorship, including your boss.

Unfortunately, even if you do not commit “offences” with your main account, it will still be limited even without special warnings due to the sole fault of having “participated” in that page of an anonymous florist.

It is recommended, however, to use a PC and not a smartphone to post content because the PC is less “susceptible” to censorship.

Share things posted by another account on your profile

It may seem incredible, but in this specific case (it doesn’t seem like it, but usually) in the event of reports or a Facebook algorithm that “strikes” the original author will be reported (hypothetical fake account) and not the person who posted the post.

It may seem trivial, but that’s how it really works.

Go somewhere else?

Well, switching platforms may seem like a solution too bad that already many people are not able to sign up on other platforms on their own, in other platforms you risk having less audience than on Facebook.

Changing platforms isn’t always a winning solution.

“No more Facebook, let’s all go to Twitter starting tomorrow“, it doesn’t work like that, people get “used” to feeling like a platform is “home” and you can’t move everyone from one day to the next.

Even with all the precautions in the world, you may have problems

It can be said that, even if you use the precautions of keywords, “correct” content, using cartoon or otherwise “drawn” images, the only solutions to keep a Facebook page from collapsing.

Definitely there is no one-size-fits-all solution to bypass Facebook censorship altogether, since the only ones who have access to the source code of Facebook are the developers, us as end users we can only try to guess what the mechanisms of his algorithm are and act accordingly.