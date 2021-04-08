The Facebook platform announced a set of new tools to help users celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, which is once again affected by the restrictions of the Coronavirus around the world. The features found via social apps are gaining increasing importance in facilitating communication and celebration during the holy month in light of the presence of many people who are still unable to physically gather.

Last year, the Facebook community shared more than 20 million posts and the comment “Happy Ramadan,” and video calls over WhatsApp increased on the first day of the Eid.

In 2020, people contributed through Facebook and Instagram to collect donations related to the month of Ramadan, twice as much as they contributed in 2019.

This year, Facebook invites more than two billion people worldwide to celebrate Ramadan to honor the holy month with the hashtag #MonthofGood.

Starting today, there will be more ways for people to explore, inspire, and express goodness through Facebook apps, and people can discover ways to show their communities giving back through new resources and features.

People can also share their charitable work and communicate with friends and family during the holy month. Accordingly, Facebook launched a new guide to help people celebrate Ramadan, with 30 ideas for the #MonthofGood Month initiative.

Throughout Ramadan, Facebook collaborates with content creators, communities, publishers and NGOs to highlight those who make a positive impact in communities and inspire others to do the same.

Creators from around the world are sharing special moments from their Ramadan celebrations through Instagram through a series of live videos throughout the month that highlight a variety of Muslim voices, in addition to the content of the hashtag #MonthofGood on Instagram.

In addition, those looking to make charitable donations or pay zakat during the month can turn to Facebook and Instagram to find non-profit organizations, as well as thousands of charities that collect donations during Ramadan to provide food baskets, supplies and emergency relief to those who need it. They are most needed all over the world.

New stickers are available in the Facebook app, as well as new camera effects and stickers via Messenger and Messenger Kids.