Facebook teamed up with It Gets Better (association that supports the community LGBTQIA +) and with stars from the community itself as Danna Paola Y Darius Yazbek to celebrate this Pride 2021. Via FacebookWatch, there will be seven episodes that will explain how you can be a #AliadeConPrgullo.

This will not be the only way to celebrate and promote diversity, they will also release unique frames and stickers for this month. This new campaign of Facebook focuses on how people outside the community LGBTQIA + they can help to combat the discrimination they experience.

What is this series of Facebook?

According to It Gets Better, You can be an allied person as an activist, teacher, head hunter, giving shelter or sharing information about it. This series of Facebook will focus on explaining how you can be too. These mini episodes will be presented by two artists from the community. LGBTQIA +.

Also, if you want to proudly carry your support to the community LGBTQIA +, you will be able to use the frames of Facebook with the message ‘Be an LGBTQ + ally!‘, as well as the special edition stickers. For its part, the company has announced that it will offer support to people against hate crimes online.

