Facebook brings ‘Shops’ to multiple apps, arrives on Whatsapp and Marketplace “and will make it easier for people to find products or brands they want to interact with”: Mark Zuckerberg points this out in a live video.





Last year, when Covid-19 blocked local economic activities, “we accelerated the launch of Shops to help businesses sell online. We believe – a statement reads – that the move to online shopping, and social-first is not temporary. One in three consumers globally say they want to spend less time in-store even after the pandemic ends, and nearly three-quarters say they draw inspiration for shopping from Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp. to support the economic recovery by making further investments in Shops and renouncing to request commissions from companies until June 2022 “concludes Fb, underlining that today, there are more than 300 million monthly visitors to Shops and more than 1.2 million Shops active monthly .