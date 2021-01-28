It is a major shift for the American giant. The social network Facebook, which contributed to the Arab Spring ten years ago, now intends to move away as far as possible from political fights to focus on interactions “positive”, and lucrative.

Mark Zuckerberg, the boss of Facebook, announced Wednesday, January 28 that the platform would no longer recommend activist or political groups to its users, a measure already taken in the United States this fall to try to calm the exchanges with the approach of US elections under pressure. Its objective is to “calm things down” and of “discourage divisive conversations”, he explained during the presentation of the quarterly results of his group.

The founder of the platform giant added that he is also looking for ways to reduce the proportion of political content on the central thread of users.

“Politics has this tendency to interfere everywhere but we have a lot of feedback from our members who do not want it”, he assured, specifying nevertheless that it would always be possible to participate in the discussions.

Since the election of Donald Trump and Brexit in 2016, the social media giant has lived to the rhythm of political controversies and scandals. Large sections of civil society accuse him of serving as a base for people and organizations that incite violence – from the persecution of the Rohingya minority in Burma to the recent murder of Professor Samuel Paty in France.

CEO sees 2021 as a good year for “inventing ways to create economic opportunities, build communities and help people just have fun”.

The Californian group made nearly $ 86 billion in sales last year, and generated more than 29 billion in profits, up 58%, despite many setbacks.