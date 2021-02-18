Facebook reported this Thursday that will block journalistic content in Australia, in retaliation for a bill that seeks to force her to share her income with the media, while Google announced an agreement with the media system News Corp. in response to the oceanic country’s regulatory initiative.

“The proposed law misinterprets fundamentally the relationship between our platform and the media that use it to share news content “, said the Facebook manager for Australia and New Zealand, William Eastonreported the AFP news agency.

Australia is about to pass legislation that forces digital companies to pay for informative content, something that would create a world precedent.

“It left us with a tough choice: to try to comply with a law that ignores the realities of this relationship, or to stop allowing informational content on our services in Australia. It is with great regret that we are choosing the latter,” Easton added.

Rupert Murdoch, media mogul who owns Fox News and other companies. Reuters photo

Facebook’s move is in contrast to Google’s, which in recent days brokered deals with media groups, including Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., in response to regulatory pressure.

Google agreed to do “significant payments” News Corp for content, both companies reported today in a joint statement.

Earlier this week, Australian authorities claimed that the two American tech giants they were close to reaching agreements with the main Australian media to pay for the news, in order to resolve a clash that is closely watched around the world.

The companies had threatened to partially withdraw services from the country if the regulations became law, sparking a war of words with Australia.

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google: the four Big Techs face regulatory problems. Reuters photo

In a statement, Facebook stated that, as a result of the new policy, Australians “can’t view or share on Facebook Australian or international news content “.

It also means that people in other parts of the world cannot view or share Australian news content on Facebook.

According to Easton, the social network has tried to convince Australian authorities that “the exchange of values ​​between Facebook and publishers goes in favor of the editors“and generates hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue for media organizations, added AFP.

Instead, Google took the opposite stance and announced today, in a joint statement, its agreement with News Corp. which it called “multi-year historical association“which will include the news from the media giant in the Google News link.

Google, in Mountain View, California. AP Photo

The agreement covers the contents of The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and The New York Post in America as well as the British The Times, The Sunday Times and The Sun, and various Australian media, including The Australian.

News Corp. was the last great private media outlet in reaching an agreement and was decisive for the Australian Conservative Government to confront the tech giants.

Australia’s competition authority maintains that for every 100 dollars spent on online advertising, Google captures 53, Facebook 28 and the rest is distributed among others, depriving the media of the income necessary to support journalism.

This situation is reflected in other parts of the world, where technology platforms are facing increasing pressure to share revenue with the media.

SL