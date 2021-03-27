The social network alleges that the Venezuelan president has repeatedly failed to comply with the policies on the propagation of erroneous information regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Maduro issued a video in which he promotes some “miraculous drops” that “cure” the disease, without any scientific support.

In its fight against false news, especially related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the social network Facebook has blocked the page of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro for a month. According to the platform, the president would have “repeatedly” violated internal policies against the dissemination of false information about the coronavirus.

Specifically, Maduro published that he himself could cure the disease – without proof of it – according to a company spokesman. And it is not the first time that he makes statements of this type, in a Facebook video it is seen how the leftist leader promotes the “drug” Carvativir, an oral serum derived from thyme and which has been announced as “the miracle cure” that neutralizes the virus without leaving any side effects.

However, the health authorities have never linked the syrup with the solution to the disease and it is more of a healers’ remedy. It is feared that its promotion will harm the health of thousands of Venezuelans by creating a placebo effect in them, relaxing biosafety measures.

In the video, Maduro flaunts the benefits of Carvativir’s “miracle drops”, which violates the platform’s policy against fake news that “something can guarantee the prevention of contracting Covid-19 or can guarantee the recovery of Covid -19 “.

The temporary cessation does not eliminate the agent’s account, but it prevents him from making comments or publications through it. “Due to repeated violations of our rules, we are also freezing the page for 30 days, during which it will be read-only,” a Facebook spokesperson told Reuters.

Last February, Maduro criticized the “censorship” of the platform: “They say that until the WHO says yes, I cannot talk about Carvativir. Who rules in Venezuela? The owner of Facebook? Who rules the world? The owner of Facebook? Abusers, “he said then.

It is not the first time that the president opposes the policies of social networks and has attacked other platforms such as Twitter or YouTube, but so far he has not commented on the latest blockade.

Facebook is aligned with the information and recommendations issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) that, beyond vaccines to prevent the spread of the virus, has not authorized any medication as a method for its neutralization.

Brazil has become a threat to the world. The P1 and P2 variant of Covid-19 has caused a second wave that spans 17 countries, causing the collapse of health systems. The call is to have maximum awareness. Its not a game! ==> https://t.co/hBWF2Ahwvc – Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) March 22, 2021

More than 150,000 Covid-19 infections in Venezuela

Venezuela has reported more than 150,000 infections from the disease and less than 1,500 deaths, figures that according to analysts and experts do not correspond to reality. However, due to the opaque system, the Lack of evidence and the various crises the nation is going through, it is impossible to know exactly the magnitude of the pandemic in the Latin American country.

In recent weeks, health authorities have been alarmed by the Brazilian variant of Covid-19. The Government began vaccination in February with the Russian dose Sputnik V and last Friday, the Venezuelan opposition accused the president and his leadership of using the pandemic with “social control criteria” since they have not clarified their vaccination plan and it has been opposed to receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine through the international Covax mechanism.

With Reuters and EFE