Facebook “blocked” for 30 days the account of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, after his “repeated violations” of the policy on disinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic, the company reported this Saturday.

Measure does not delete the account of the president or leave it invisible on the platform. It only prevents its administrators from posting or commenting for a month: it remains in a kind of “read mode”.

“We removed a video posted on President Nicolás Maduro’s page for violating our policies on disinformation related to covid-19 that could put people at risk,” a Facebook spokesperson told AFP.

“We follow the guidelines of the World Health Organization, according to which there is currently no medication that prevents or cures the virus. Due to repeated violations of our regulations, we block the page for 30 days during which it will only be in reading mode “.

Facebook explained that the measure was taken after the recent video removal of the president on the Carvativir, the last of a series of remedies without published medical studies, which the president promoted as “miracle droplets” to treat coronavirus.

Facebook tightened its controls to prevent false information about the coronavirus. Photo: REUTERS

There have already been other previous violations. “A message is sent to all the administrators of the account advising them every time there is a violation. They are aware,” said the source.

Maduro has already criticized the platform for censoring videos related to Carvativir.

“They say that until the WHO says yes, I can’t talk about Carvativir. Who rules in Venezuela? The owner of Facebook? Who rules the world? The owner of Facebook? Abusers, is Zuckerberg call? He is a tremendous abuser, “Maduro said in a televised act on February 2.

The Venezuelan government has previously accused other social networks such as Twitter and YouTube of censorship.

Faced with the flood of information during the pandemic, Facebook adjusted its policies, regulating “advertisements that contain misleading, false or unfounded health claims, including those that claim that a product or service can offer 100% prevention or immunity, or it has the ability to cure the virus, “says the popular platform.

An employee disinfects a gym in Caracas, this Wednesday, amid the advance of the coronavirus in Venezuela. Photo: AP

With 30 million inhabitants, Venezuela accumulates more than 154,000 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 1,532 deaths, according to official figures, questioned by organizations such as Human Rights Watch, considering that they hide a much worse reality.

On Friday, Maduro announced that as of July he plans to launch a massive inoculation plan with two vaccines that are being developed in Cuba, Soberana 02 and Abdala, which are currently in the third and final phase of clinical trials.

“Now in April (will be carried out) the experiments of the two Cuban vaccine candidates, Soberana 02 and Abdala in Venezuela with the idea that in July we will already be massively vaccinating with Abdala,” Maduro announced in a speech broadcast on public television VTV on Thursday night.

Source: AFP and EFE

CB