Facebook blocked the ability of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to publish information on his social network page for a month for having “violated its policy against disinformation about covid-19,” a spokesman for the company.

The measure does not remove Maduro’s page from the platform, but rather “freezes it for 30 days, in which only the previous content of the account can be read”, but nothing new can be published, the spokesperson said.

Facebook also deleted a video posted on that page “for violating its policies against disinformation about covid-19 that can put people at risk of harm,” he added.

In the video, Maduro promoted the use of Carvativir, an antiviral extracted from thyme that the Venezuelan president has ordered to be given to patients with covid-19 as a complementary treatment, despite the fact that there is no evidence that it is effective and safe against the disease. .

“We follow guidelines from the WHO (World Health Organization) that say there is currently no medication to cure the virus,” the spokesman explained.

The decision to freeze the president’s page on the social network is due to “repeated violations of the rules” of Facebook, said the source.

Maduro had already criticized the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, for not allowing him to upload some videos in which he talked about this drug.

“They censor all the videos where I show the Carvativir,” the president denounced during a government act on February 2.

«Who is in charge in Venezuela, the owner of Facebook? Who rules the world, the owner of Facebook? Abusers Zuckerberg, tremendous abuser. The world has to reflect on the abuses of social networks. They are billionaire people who seek to impose their truths, their reasons, their abuses on the world, “he added.

That message was similar to the one issued by former US President Donald Trump after Facebook, Twitter and YouTube permanently suspended their accounts on each of their platforms, due to their responsibility in the assault on the Capitol on January 6.

Trump, who was still in power when that permanent suspension occurred, then claimed that Twitter had “gone further and further in prohibiting freedom of expression,” while the social network insisted that it could not allow any speech that may incite hatred or attacks like the one on the Capitol.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Venezuelan National Academy of Medicine have asked the country’s Executive to publish studies that support the effectiveness of Carvativir, something that has not happened, although Maduro insists on qualifying this drug as “miraculous ».