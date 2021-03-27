Facebook has blocked the account of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for violating its policies against the dissemination of false information about the coronavirus. The social network made this decision after the president promoted a remedy that claims, without evidence, that it can cure covid-19, according to a company spokesperson. Maduro in January described Carvativir, an oral solution derived from thyme, as a “miracle” drug that neutralizes the coronavirus without side effects, a claim that doctors say is not supported by science.

Facebook has removed a video in which Maduro promotes the drug because it violates a policy against false claims “that something can guarantee the prevention of contracting COVID-19 or can guarantee the recovery of COVID-19.” “We follow the guidance of the WHO (World Health Organization) which says that there are currently no drugs to cure the virus,” the spokesman told Reuters. “Due to repeated violations of our rules, we will also freeze the page for 30 days, during which it will be read-only.”

In the video, Maduro says that Carvativir, which he calls “miracle drops” from the 19th century Venezuelan doctor, José Gregorio Hernández, can be used preventively and therapeutically against the coronavirus. The administrators of the page were notified of the violation of the policy. Maduro’s account on the social network Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, will not be affected. Maduro said in February that Facebook “censored” videos showing Carvativir. He argued then that he had been treated unfairly by the technology multinational.

According to official data, 154,905 covid-19 infections and 1,543 deaths have been registered in Venezuela. The opposition believes that the real figure is higher, due to the few tests carried out.