The technology giant banned from this February 18 that the users of the platform in Australia see and share news. It is a response measure to a bill that would force digital companies to pay for disclosing media information.

Australian media can continue to publish news content on their Facebook account, but as of February 18, no user will be able to see it either inside or outside the oceanic country, the California-based company reported in a statement.

“In response to the new bill, Facebook will restrict the ability of publishers and other people in Australia to share or read news content produced by Australian or international media,” read the letter from the firm led by Mark Zuckerberg.

The company’s decision means that all news produced by Australian media will be banned on Facebook, will not be visible in Australia and may not be shared outside the country and, furthermore, those produced by the foreign press will not be visible to users Australians.

The announcement takes place at a time when the Australian Parliament is debating a bill that, if applied, would force companies such as Facebook and Google to pay for news and content that users publish or share on their pages but that are created by means of communication.

In the event that these platforms do not reach an agreement, the Australian Government would take the dispute to a court to decide by consensus of the parties the amount to be paid, something to which both Facebook and Google have completely opposed. Google even threatened to leave the country.

However, this same Wednesday, February 17, Google and News Corp, a publishing company of companies such as The Times, The Sun, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post, reached an agreement in which Google agrees to pay to show its contents in its news section.

Facebook news blocking generates widespread pushback in Australia

Facebook’s move was quickly criticized by Australian news producers and lawmakers, many of whom pointed out that official health services and weather information pages were also inaccessible as the country faces the coronavirus pandemic and the season. of forest fires.

“Facebook can instantly block @abcperth, @ 6PR, @BOM_au, @BOM_WA and @dfes_wa in the middle of the fire season, but can’t it remove murder videos of gunmen? Unbelievable. Unacceptable,” Madeleine wrote King, an opposition lawmaker, in a tweet referring to emergency services.

For her part, Lisa Davies, editor of the newspaper ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’, owned by Nine Entertainment Co Ltd, tweeted: “Well that’s a tantrum. Facebook has exponentially increased the opportunity that misinformation, dangerous radicalism and conspiracy theories abound on their platform. ”

Meanwhile, Australian Communications Minister Paul Fletcher indicated that the government will not back down on its legislative agenda. “This announcement by Facebook, if they kept this position, would of course call into question the credibility of the platform in terms of the news,” Fletcher told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. broadcasting corporation.

With Reuters, AP and EFE