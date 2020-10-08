Sticker referring to QAnon’s slogan on a caravan in Adairsville, Georgia. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Reuters

Facebook it gives in to pressure to crack down on pro-Trump conspiracy theories and has announced that it will remove all QAnon pages from its platform. The world’s largest social media platform explained late on Tuesday that he had updated his policies to ban pages and groups that represent this movement, as well as their accounts on Instagram. The Reddit platform had already banned QAnon in 2018. In early summer it was Twitter’s turn. Just two months ago, Facebook had no policy on QAnon. For more than a year, the FBI has viewed QAnon and other fringe conspiracy theories as a threat of domestic terrorism as conspiracy theories have the potential to encourage “both groups and individual extremists to carry out criminal or violent acts ”.

This change by Facebook is due to the constant criticism that the company has received for acting too slowly when responding to the threat posed by QAnon or for even contributing to its growth by directing users to its pages and contained in its recommendation algorithms.

“In the first month, we removed more than 1,500 pages and groups from QAnon that displayed content potentially related to violence and more than 6,500 pages and groups linked to more than 300 militarized social movements,” the company reported. in your statement. This first measure, taken in August, was criticized in its day for its lukewarmness.

Facebook made an effort thereafter to show its concern about this conspiracy and its increasingly recurrent use of the issue of child safety and labels such as #savethechildren. However, they added that they believe that the efforts carried out so far “should be strengthened when it comes to QAnon.”

And it is that Facebook is the main support for the propagation of their ideas. The QAnon community exploded on Facebook in 2020 after surpassing four million followers and members in August, up from three million in June, according to a British newspaper investigation The Guardian.

A delusional story

QAnon was born in late 2017 when a user named Q, who claimed to be a federal employee, published a post on the far-right forum 4chan in which he claimed to have access to classified information from the United States Government on the alleged arrest of Hillary Clinton. He claimed that there was a supposed world pedophile elite formed, among others, by George Soros, the Rothschilds and Angela Merkel (who is actually the granddaughter of Adolf Hitler). The malicious network also includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood actors and even Pope Francis.

Donald Trump has a messianic role, since he is the figure who is trying to end this plot dedicated to trafficking in children, who are raped and murdered in secret ceremonies. QAnon’s motto is Where does one go, we all go comes from the movie White storm, by Ridley Scott from 1996. Another central expression also comes from the same film: “The calm before the storm.”

This alleged federal employee was not the first to publish alleged classified information in the 4chan group. Before him, other users such as CIAAnon or FBIAnon had done it. But Q, because of its cryptic and dramatic tone or because of the data it provided received, in some way, more attention.

The ideological base of QAnon is in child trafficking for the benefit of a group of powerful who run the world and the media from a secret office (and from which Donald Trump and a select group of military men want to free us).

Therefore, the creation of QAnon had an even more striking prologue called Pizzagate. During the 2016 election campaign, a Russian operation leaked the emails of John Podesta, Clinton’s campaign manager. Many began to analyze the messages in search of codes or crimes. And bosses: They appreciated that food emails had to use code language that concealed terrible sexual practices. Podesta spoke of cheese pizza, which has the same initials as child pornography. And he also cited a Washington pizzeria, Comet Ping Pong.

The conspiranoids concluded that in the basement of that pizzeria someone ran a children’s brothel for the rich and powerful. In December of that year, a 28-year-old young man got up on a Sunday in a North Carolina town, traveled more than 500 kilometers to the capital accompanied by his rifle, and entered Comet Ping Pong, full of families with children. Instead of the expected brothel he found a typical restaurant warehouse with cans of tomato and flour. It was delivered after admitting that “intelligence was not 100% reliable.” He was sentenced to four years in prison.

