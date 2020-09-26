After the recent blocking of a network of accounts associated with the “troll factory” of “Putin’s chef” Yevgeny Prigozhin, Facebook carried out another “operation” to stop the malicious activities of Russian hackers and agents, which was directed mainly against Ukraine and Syria.

This is stated in the message on the official website of the social network.

In particular, 214 social network users, 35 pages, 18 groups, and 34 Instagram accounts were banned by Facebook.

The reason for the blocking is called “a violation … of the strategy of countering interference at the government level, which manifests itself in coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign or state structure.”

Facebook indicates that this activity originated in Russia, and was mainly directed against Syria and Ukraine, and, to a lesser extent, against Turkey, Japan, Armenia, Georgia, Belarus, Moldova, Great Britain and the United States.

“Although the people behind these activities took steps to hide their identity and whereabouts, our investigation linked these clusters to the Russian military, including military intelligence agencies.”– said the head of Facebook for security Neteniel Gleicher.

1 / Today we announced three CIB takedowns linked to Russian actors all three had very limited global following, and even more minimal following in the US. But we know that networks like these can pivot in the weeks to come, so well stay vigilant. https://t.co/O7xzGFDrOh – Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) September 24, 2020

He also added that the hack and drop tactics used by banned agents include stealing information, possibly manipulating it, and then posting it on social media at the right time in order to influence public opinion.

“This is one of the threats that we pay special attention to and which we are especially worried about ahead of the November US elections,” – said Gleicher.

While no signs of such behavior were identified this time around, the company believes they are linked to past US election interference.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that the presidential candidate from the Democratic Party, Joe Biden, believes that the main threat of interference in the US elections comes from the Russian Federation.

